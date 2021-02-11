Prosecutors fear acquitting Trump could cause damage to the democracy

Today the defense wrapped up their opening arguements

WASHINGTON (AP, ABC NEWS) – Democratic prosecutors in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are arguing that dire harm from his false and violent incitements will vex American democracy long into the future unless the Senate convicts him of impeachment and bars him from future office.

The House prosecutors concluded two days of emotional arguments in Trump’s historic trial on Thursday accusing him of inciting last month’s deadly Capitol invasion. They showed videos of the invaders themselves proudly declaring they were acting on the “president’s orders” to storm the Capitol to undo Joe Biden’s election victory.

Trump’s defense will take the Senate floor on Friday, arguing that as terrible as the attack was, it clearly was not the president’s doing.

The proceedings could finish with a vote this weekend.