Consumer News: Auctioning a lock of George Washington’s hair, President’s Day deals and more!

(CNN) (ABC NEWS)– You could be celebrating President’s Day with an iconic bit of American history, a lock of George Washington’s hair. A framed clipping from the first president is just one of the 300 historic items on R R Auction. Washington’s hair is valued at $75,000, but if that’s too much for your wallet, other items start at just $100. The auction goes until February 18.

A COVID-19 test will not be required for you to fly within the United States this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided not to recommend tests for domestic air travel, but federal officials said they have been considering making it a requirement. For now, the agency will continue to review options for containing the spread of the virus on planes.

From winter clothes to big ticket tech items, some big deals are hitting shelves for President’s Day. With tips and details on where to score major savings on popular items, here’s ABC’s Becky Worley.