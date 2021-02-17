Consumer News: “Cruella” trailer released, new emojis coming to Apple users and more!

(CNN) (ABC NEWS)– Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos is back on top as the world’s richest person. Bezos’ Bloomberg Billionaires Index rating says his current net worth is $191 billion. Bezos held the title for three years, until Elon Musk knocked him off in January. Musk took a hit Tuesday after shares of Tesla fell to a net worth of $190 billion.

A new trailer for Disney’s “Cruella” was released Wednesday, and shows actress Emma Stone in the captivating role. She plays a younger version of the “101 Dalmatians” villain in her original story. The film takes place in 1970’s London, where a fashion designer becomes obsessed with dog skins. The movie “Cruella” has been in the making since 2013, but will finally be released May 28.

Apple is adding more than 200 new emojis with its latest updated operating systems. The new icons include a face with spiral eyes, a face hissing in the clouds and different genders with beards. The new emojis are scheduled to be released this summer.

With cold and flue season now upon us, we are trying to keep warm because we think this will prevent us from getting a cold, but that’s not completely true. ABC’s Alex Presha tells us more.