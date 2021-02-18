Frustrations grow over inconsistent vaccine timelines

Americans are increasingly asking when everyone will have access to COVID vaccines

(ABC NEWS) –Frustrations are growing across the county over inconsistent vaccine information, including when all Americans will be able to get vaccinated.

The Director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the white houses chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci says widespread vaccinations will start late this summer.

President Biden is continuing to push that timeline. ABC’s Zohreen shah continues our coronavirus coverage.