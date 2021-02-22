President Biden honors COVID-19 victims as America reaches 500,000 deaths

A candlelight vigil was held Monday night to remember the lives lost during the ongoing global pandemic
(ABC News) — In remarks ahead of a candlelight ceremony Monday night, President Biden addressed the nation.

“Today we mark a truly grim, heartbreaking milestone: 500,071 dead,” Biden said.“That’s more lives lost to this virus than any other nation on Earth. But as we acknowledge the scale of this mass death in America, remember each person and the life they lived,” he continued.

Image: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“We often hear of people described as ‘ordinary Americans.’ There’s no such thing. There’s nothing ordinary about them. The people we lost were extraordinary. They spanned generations. Born in America, immigrated to America, but just like that, so many of them took their final breath alone in America,” Biden said. “As a nation, we can’t accept such a cruel fate. While we’ve been fighting this pandemic for so long, we have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow. We have to resist viewing each life as a statistic or a blur or on the news. We must do so to honor the dead, but equally important, care for the living, those they left behind — for the loved ones left behind.”

President Joe Biden marked the milestone of 500,000 Americans killed by the COVID-19 virus with a somber ceremony Monday evening at the White House.

Image: ABC News

First lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will join Biden in a candle-lighting ceremony outside on the White House South Portico at sunset followed by a moment of silence. The President also took to Twitter to send his thoughts and condolences to every American who has lost a loved one to the deadly disease.

Image: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden commemorate the grim milestone of 500,000 U.S. deaths from the COVID-19 during a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at the White House, Feb. 22, 2021.

