Tiger Woods hurt in rollover crash in California: Sheriff

By Emily Shapiro

ABC NEWS– Golfing great Tiger Woods was hurt in a rollover car crash in Southern California Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said.

The crash took place at about 7:12 a.m. on the border of Rolling Hills estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, the sheriff’s office said.

Woods, the driver and only occupant, was extricated with the “jaws of life” and taken to a hospital for his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

His condition was not immediately clear.