Bahakel Digital Media: Regional Marketing Consultant – Carolinas

Bahakel Digital Media is looking for an enthusiastic, motivated Regional Marketing Consultant to cover North and South Carolina. This person will need to exceed revenue goals by designing and executing creative client campaigns that drive desired business results. We are looking for someone who can connect with clients and help them achieve their business objectives through effective digital advertising.

In This Position, You Will

Generate revenue for Bahakel Digital and meet monthly goals through effective sales techniques

Build and manage complex client relationships to define their digital media strategy and ROI goals while effectively communicating how Bahakel Digital will exceed those needs and goals

Establish trusting relationships with clients, community to meet all commitments with adequate preparation, delivery and follow-through

Align New Business Development efforts with our Footfall Attribution capabilities (Target categories include: Retail, Medical, Automotive, Real Estate/New Home Development)

Category-Focused Prospecting (Education, Banking/Finance, Real Estate, Automotive, Furniture, etc.)

Co-op and regional-based opportunities prospecting

Share success stories and best practices with the Bahakel Digital Group

Grow your book of business in alignment with goals while identifying companies that are expanding, relocating, hiring

Grow BDM share of clients’ advertising spend while increasing their overall spend

Support the digital media sales cycle and manage all post-sales activities including proposal coordination, material and content collection, insertion orders, and other on-boarding deliverables to help close deals and implement programs.

Build and enhance sales skills, to include effective prospecting, relationship-building, negotiation, closing, post-

Work with SM's and DSM's of Bahakel-owned stations in the Carolinas on collaborative sales projects

The Ideal Candidate

A business-minded individual with an entrepreneurial mindset

A passion for contributing to a sales team with a positive attitude and collaborative manner

Is driven by practical results, opportunities to learn, and opportunities to assist others with intention

Effective relationship building, customer service, communication and negotiation skills

At least 2 years of hands-on experience with CPC, CPM, OTT, and Display advertising, including post-launch reporting and analysis of campaigns

Strong organizational, written and presentation skills

Proficient in MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Solid analytical skills, comfortable working with numbers, and high attention to detail

Ability to thrive in a demanding environment while prioritizing multiple tasks and meeting tight deadlines

Outstanding communication skills, both written and verbal while working as part of a team or independently

Established record of exceeding revenue expectations

Strong quantitative and negotiation skills. Proven self-starter – able to tackle new clients or territories

Business acumen related to new media, digital interactive initiatives and social media required

An understanding of the digital advertising marketplace and key competitors

Ability to effectively communicate, build rapport and relate well to all kinds of people

Works well with direct businesses, small to medium-sized agencies, and regional companies

Professional appearance a must

Reliable transportation, valid drivers license and a satisfactory driving record

About Us

Bahakel Communications, Ltd. is a regional broadcaster and digital company in the southern United States. Bahakel Communications was founded in 1953 by Cy Bahakel and continues to be wholly owned and operated by the Bahakel family today. We take pride in living out Cy’s legacy by being a service-oriented company dedicated to helping our clients grow their business.

Bahakel Digital is the digital agency arm of Bahakel Communications, a media company headquartered in Charlotte, NC with offices at the station locations in Columbia, SC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Montgomery, AL; Jackson, TN; Chattanooga, TN; and Colorado Springs, CO.

To apply please send your resume via e-mail to acordell@bahakeldigital.com or mail your resume to:

Bahakel Digital Media

Attention: Annie Cordell

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

WOLO-TV is an EOE Employer

2/23/2021