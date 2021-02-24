FDA says Johnson & Johnson vaccine meets requirements for authorization

By Stephanie Ebbs and Sony Salzman

1/2 (Johnson & Johnson via AP) FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it's about 66% effective and also said J&J's shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use.

2/2 (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) A health worker prepares a shot of COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination for elderly people above the age of 60 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.



(ABC News) – Johnson & Johnson and the FDA on Wednesday released respective detailed analysis on the one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, with the FDA announcing the company’s data meets the requirements for the emergency use authorization review process.

The vaccine won’t be authorized until Friday or later. First, there will be a public hearing Friday, in which the FDA’s independent advisory committee will give an authorization recommendation for or against. The FDA could then make its decision as early as Friday evening.

If authorized, J&J expects it could have 20 million doses by March, and 100 million doses by the end of June.

The data released Wednesday is a more detailed version of what the company previously outlined in a press release.

Importantly, the data released shows the vaccine works against all variants. The vaccine was less effective at preventing symptomatic illness in South Africa, where the variant first detected there is dominant, but it was still highly effective at preventing severe disease there.

J&J also released preliminary data indicating the vaccine likely helps prevent asymptomatic infections, and that the Brazil variant doesn’t appear to have as much of an impact on vaccine efficacy as the South African variant.