Bruce Springsteen pleads guilty to consuming alcohol in closed area

1/1 (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters, FILE) -- Bruce Springsteen arrives for a premiere, Sept. 12, 2019, in Toronto.

(ABC NEWS) — Bruce Springsteen pleaded guilty Wednesday to consuming alcohol in a closed area following an arrest at a New Jersey park.

Judge Anthony Mautone agreed with the prosecution’s request to dismiss two remaining charges — drunken driving and reckless driving.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Baker said Springsteen declined to take a preliminary breathalyzer test but that is not required by law. Springsteen did take a test at the ranger station, where his blood alcohol content was .02 — well below legal limit of .08, Baker said.

The judge imposed a $500 fine, plus $40 in fees.

Defense attorney Mitchell Ansell said his client “is pleased with the outcome.”

“The prosecutor was unable to provide the necessary evidence and facts as it related to the charge of Driving under the Influence (DUI) and Reckless Driving and therefore, dismissed both of those charges,” Ansell said in a statement.

Springsteen was arrested on Nov. 14, 2020, for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

According to the probable cause document, a park ranger at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook saw Springsteen take a shot of Patron tequila before getting on his motorcycle and starting the engine. Alcohol is prohibited in the park, which is federal property.

The ranger asked Springsteen if he was leaving, and the rock legend confirmed he was going to drive out of the park, according to the document.

Springsteen told the ranger he had two shots of tequila in the last 20 minutes, the probable cause document said. The ranger noted the Patron bottle was empty, the document said.

“Springsteen smelt strongly of alcohol coming off his person and had glassy eyes,” the ranger said in the probable cause document.