Lawmakers remain on Capitol Hill debating latest COVID relief bill

As of 11:45 PM Friday night, the House was still voting on the 1.9 trillion dollar stimulus package

(ABC News) — All eyes on Capitol hill tonight as the house votes on president Biden’s 1-point-9 trillion dollar COVID relief bill.

That bill would include 14-hundred dollar stimulus checks for most Americans

