President Biden draws criticism for airstrike in Syria

Some Democrats say they are concerned the president did not get the necessary congressional authoritzation

(ABC News) — President Biden is drawing criticism from some Democrats after Thursday’s airstrike in syria.

22 people were killed Thursday in the attack against Iranian-backed militias.

U.S. officials say the strikes are in response to rocket attacks on American forces in the region over the past two weeks.

Lawmakers say they are concerned the president did not get the necessary congressional authorization before the airstrike