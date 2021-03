California surgeon shocks judge after appearing in court via Zoom, while still in surgery

ABC NEWS– Many of us have used Zoom to virtually attend work, school or other important events by logging in from home, or wherever we happen to be. One California surgeon took that a step further, by virtually attending traffic court while he had a patient under the knife.

ABC’s Marci Gonzalez is in Los Angeles with the unbelievable video of that proceeding.