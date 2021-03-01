Johnson & Johnson begins first shipments of newly approved vaccine

ABC NEWS– There’s a new weapon in the fight against COVID-19. After getting the green light from the Food and Drug Administration, Johnson & Johnson began shipping out the first batch of its new one-dose vaccine on Monday morning. Those shots could be in the arms of nearly four million Americans in the next few days.

Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, a divided Senate is trying to reach common ground on the White House’s nearly $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.

ABC’s Andrew Dymburt is tracking the latest from Washington.