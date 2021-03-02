Health officials fear “fourth wave” of pandemic if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted too soon

ABC NEWS– A new warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging states to rethink reopening, even as the country has hit a plateau in the number of recent cases and deaths. Health officials fear a fourth wave of the pandemic could strike if restrictions are lifted too abruptly.

Meanwhile, the White House is announcing plans to ramp up vaccine distribution in the fight against the virus.

ABC’s Andrew Dymburt is in Washington with the details.