Black communities show dramatically lower vaccination rates

The U.S. has surpassed half a million COVID-19 deaths to date

(ABC NEWS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the United States but, particularly the black community.

yet, due to lack of access to the vaccine and distrust in the government. The rates of black people being vaccinated is dramatically low.

So what are doctors and leaders in the black community doing to build back the trust? and will it be enough?

ABC’s Alex Presha reports.