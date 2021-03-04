Capitol Police ask that National Guard stay for another 60 days

ABC NEWS– Two U.S. officials confirmed Thursday that the Capitol Police have requested a 60-day extension for the National Guard presence at the Capitol.

One official said the request is being reviewed.

The request came as the Capitol was on high alert after threats of another possible attack plot tied to March 4.

There are currently more than 5,000 National Guard members still in the city from a peak of 25,000 present for security at the Jan. 20 inauguration.

The scheduled end of the current mission for the remaining troops is March 12.

The need for the National Guard presence — armed behind high fences topped with razor wire — has become a focus of debate over how much security is needed around the Capitol going forward.