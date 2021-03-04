House democrats pass ethics and voting rights package
The 'For the People Act of 2021' was first introduced in 2019
(ABC News) –The House late Wednesday night passed a sweeping ethics and voting rights package, first introduced in 2019.
The “For the People Act of 2021″ is something Democrats say is urgently needed as Republican-controlled state legislatures scramble to change voting laws in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.The House passed the election reform bill in a 220-210 vote. The measure now heads to the Senate.
The package would automatically register people to vote and restore the voting rights of felons. It would also mandate more than two weeks of early voting, encourage voting-by-mail and expand absentee ballot drop boxes across the country — along with other provisions meant to address concerns raised by election officials during the 2020 election cycle.
“We’re not pursuing this reform against the backdrop of the status quo. We’re pursuing it against the prospect that the Republicans will take things in the wrong direction, and in a significant way,” Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., the lead sponsor of the bill told ABC News.
Following Donald Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in November, Republicans across the country have introduced hundreds of proposals to change voting laws, arguing that the changes are needed to restore trust in the election system.
The efforts follow Trump and some Republicans’ extended campaign to undermine the election results with unproven claims of widespread voter fraud, and the Trump campaign’s repeated failures to challenge state-level results in court.
On Monday, the Republican-controlled state legislature in Georgia — where turnout helped Biden win in November and two Democrats win the state’s Senate seats in January — approved a new measure changing the state’s absentee voting laws, over the objections of Democrats and voting rights advocates.