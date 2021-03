Senator Lindsey Graham accuses President Biden of lack of partisanship

Graham, like many GOP members think the plan is too pricey

(ABC News) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is calling out President Joe Biden.

Friday the Senator accused the President of having a lack of partisanship as the senate is considering a slew of amendments for the President’s $1.9 trillion dollar stimulus plan.

Senator Graham, like many Republicans say the price tag on the package is just too high.