News Anchor

ABC Columbia News, WOLO TV, has an immediate opening for an experienced news anchor for our evening newscasts in South Carolina’s Capital City of Columbia, SC.

Must have strong news judgment and leadership skills.

Producing experience a plus, must be a solid communicator with seasoned news judgment.

We are looking for a talented, hardworking professional who can anchor and engage the evening audience.

3-5 years anchoring experience required. Degree in Journalism or communications preferred.

Previous anchoring experience and live reporting skills required.

Please send reel and resume to Crysty Vaughan, News Director

email: cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

WOLO TV, 5807 Shakespeare Road Columbia, SC 29223

