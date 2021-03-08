WCCB NEWS DIRECTOR

March 3, 2021

WCCB NEWS DIRECTOR JOB DESCRIPTION

Innovative station in Top 25 market seeks experienced News Director with a passion for local news and network level standards. Must have the ability to produce news that includes the younger audience, a bent for social media, and have a vision to extend the station’s unique brand across all aspects of news, weather and sports. Ability to create a winning newscast, grow ratings, recognize emerging talent and be a leader, motivator, and mentor a must. Will be able to work with station leadership to develop a news product that creates a new model for local news presentation and content.  

Essential Duties 

  • Manage all aspects of the News Department 
  • Plan and manage staffing, training, and performance evaluations for the News Department.
  • Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees as part of the management team.
  • Develop news coverage strategy for the station. This will include local partnerships and events.
  • Critique newscasts daily to correct errors, improve coverage and provide mentoring feedback to news staff. 
  • Assign projects to staff and verifies that deadlines are being met. 
  • Ensure achievement of viewer rating goals, growing audiences across all platforms. 
  • Work with other senior station leaders to establish and reach station goals.  
  • Work closely with other Bahakel newsrooms.

Requirements & Skills 

  • Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.  
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.
  • Minimum 5-7 years medium to major progressive market experience in news content    programming, with at least two years’ experience in a leadership role.
  • Experience guiding, directing, collaborating with and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance.
  • Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them. 
  • Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.
  • Experience preparing and maintaining departmental budgets. • Proficiency with computers, software (e.g., Microsoft Suites, ADP, Outlook Calendar, Teams, Google Docs, One Drive, etc.), telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously. 
  • Ability to effectively listen to and fully understand employee needs, communicate with a team to shape a solution. 
  • Further continuity across station on-air and digital platforms
  • Have a vision of differentiation to lead
  • Create a culture of creativity with the WCCB News teams

 

Please send all resumes to: Cathy Hodges, Business Manager, chodges@wccbcharlotte.com

WCCB-TV the CW
One Television Place
Charlotte, NC 28205

EOE    

             NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

