2 killed after plane crashes in residential community

The deadly neighborhood collision was captured on a home security camera

(ABC News) — Authorities say two people on board a plan were killed when it crashed into a residential community in Pembrook, Florida Monday. Officials say the plane crash, captured on a home security device shows the plane descending quickly before crashing into a parked car and then catching fire.

No word yet on the identities of those on board or what happened that caused the plane to crash.