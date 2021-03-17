Consumer News: Air travel continues to soar and one airline is testing a new way to travel!

CNN– Air travel continues to soar. The Transportation Security Administration says they’ve screened more than one million people a day at airports for six straight days. That’s a streak not even seen during last year’s peak holiday season. More than 7.5 million people have passed through U.S. airports since Thursday. The bigger numbers are still only about half of what travel figures were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Aviation Administration is cracking down on unruly passengers on United States flights. The FAA said there have been more than 500 reports of misbehaving passengers since December. The FAA says it is now extending strict enforcement against those who disobey COVID-related mask policies. It is also encouraging agency officials to consider both civil and criminal charges, including fines and jail time.

ABC NEWS– There is a new way you can travel without touching a thing. One U.S. airline is testing what they’re calling “Biometric technology.” ABC’s Gio Benitez has the details.