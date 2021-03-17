Man near V.P. Kamala Harris’ residence arrested for gun, ammunition offenses

(ABC News) –A man was arrested Wednesday for gun and ammunition offenses near the official vice president’s residence on the grounds of the Naval Observatory in Washington, police said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, 31-year-old Paul Murray, of San Antonio, Texas, was detained by Secret Service and arrested. A rifle and ammunition were recovered in his vehicle, police said.

Vice President Kamala Harris is not living at the residence while it’s undergoing renovations. She is residing at Blair House.

According to sources, the suspect’s mom called Capitol Police after he made statements that concerned her, though they weren’t connected to the vice president or president.

The suspect was spotted on surveillance cameras near the Naval Observatory and when Secret Service approached the suspect, he said he needed help and wondered if President Joe Biden could help him, according to sources.

Murray did not have any weapons on him, but he led authorities to his car where the rifle and ammunition were found.

He made no threats to Biden or Harris and was turned over to the Metropolitan Police Department.

