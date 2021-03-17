Renters in Richland Co. behind on bills could be eligible for financial assistance

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — If you rent a home or an apartment and are a resident of Richland County, you could qualify for money to help. County officials tell ABC Columbia the money is coming from part of the $12.5 million dollar grant the county received as a part of the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program. (ERAP)

The goal is to stabilize housing for household making between 80 to 50 percent or less of the County’s Annual Median Income (AMI). Below is a list provided by the county to show you where you might fall depending on the amount of people in your home, compared with the total amount of money that is being brought into that household.

In addition to the above household income, you must also have had an economic hardship during the pandemic including loss of income, unemployment or risk homelessness as a result of COVID-19.

The program will give those who meet the criteria, help with their rent and utility bills for 12 months and an extra three months if the funds are both available and the recipient is still working to stay in the home.

County officials say they will not assist people who are already getting help from similar federally funded rental and utility assistance programs that have been provided for the same period of time. The program will only be offered to households currently renting, or hat have rented a property during the coronavirus pandemic.If you qualify, officials say most payments will be given directly to landlords and utility providers.

Registration for the program will begin Monday April 5th. The County asks those who plan to apply to include the following on their application :

1. Name and contact information.

2. Address – Household applicants must reside in a rental property within Richland County.

3. Status – renter or landlord?

4. Copy of an applicable lease agreement or self-attestation in the absence of a lease agreement.

5. Household Income – must be below 80 percent AMI.

6. Rental/utility payment status

7. In arrears or prospective?

8. Impact of COVID-19

9. Is there economic hardship? How?

10. Is there a risk of homelessness or housing instability? How?

To see get additional information on the AMI and household income can be found here online.