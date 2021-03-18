Debate over how to handle influx of migrants at the border continues

South carolina Senator Lindsey Graham says the Biden Administration has lost control over the situation

(ABC News) — Senator Lindsey Graham says the Biden administration has lost control of the U.S. – Mexico border.

His comments come as the first group of unaccompanied minors arrived overnight in Dallas at a Texas convention center.

The white house and Republicans are fighting over what the best strategy is to handle the influx of migrants crossing the U.S. Mexico border.

ABC’s Zohreen Shah has the story.