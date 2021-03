President Biden on track to reach goal of 100 million shots in 100 days

Health expertswarn of possible fourt wave of COVID-19 cases, urge Americans to be cautious

(ABC NEWS) — President Biden is set to reach his goal of 100 million shots in 100 days by tomorrow, 58 days into his administration.

Health officials warning of a possible fourth wave the President is urging Americans to avoid what’s happening in Europe with cities going back into lock down.

