Colorado Police, FBI, SWAT respond to reports of active shooter Monday

(ABC News) —- Police in Boulder , Colorado are working an active shooting scene they say took place around 2:45 Monday afternoon the at a grocery store. Details are still developing. What police they do know, A law enforcement source told ABC News that officers responded to a report of someone shot in the parking area, and when they arrived at the scene, a suspect opened fire on them.

Please avoid the area of Table Mesa & Broadway! This is still a very active scene. Do NOT broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see #BoulderShooting 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JE214XS86B — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

There are reports of multiple victims with injuries, but no further details are currently available, according to a source. Several law enforcement agencies quickly arrived at the scene, including the state SWAT team.

Nearby eyewitnesses shared videos from outside the lot, which show officers ordering the suspect to come out of the store with his hands up and surrender.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted out a statement Monday afternoon reacting to the incident.

“Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder,” he wrote. “My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy.”

