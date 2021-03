Spring Break parties is a growing concern

Health experts say massive gatherings during the pandemic could lead to a 4th surge in cases

(ABC News)– The much anticipated trial data for a fourth vaccine here in the United States is out..and health expert says the results look promising.

This comes as health officials try to crack down on spring breakers jeading off to massive parties, which experts say could possibly lead to a surge in new cases.

ABC’S Reena Roy has the latest.