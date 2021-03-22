Update: Multiple people, including police officer killed in Colorado supermarket shooting

UPDATE: BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – Police say multiple people were killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer. Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said at a news conference Monday that a person of interest is in custody and is being treated. He didn’t give more details on how many people were killed or other details about the shooting. He said they’re still investigating and didn’t have details on motive.

(ABC News) —- Police in Boulder , Colorado are working an active shooting scene they say took place around 2:45 Monday afternoon the at a grocery store. Details are still developing.

Boulder Police say multiple people have been killed, injured, and say a person of interest is in custody. They also say information regarding fatalities will be released once families are notified.

Please avoid the area of Table Mesa & Broadway! This is still a very active scene. Do NOT broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see #BoulderShooting 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JE214XS86B — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

A law enforcement source told ABC News that officers responded to a report of someone shot in the parking area, and when they arrived at the scene, a suspect opened fire on them and the suspect allegedly used a long gun, according to sources.

Several law enforcement agencies quickly arrived at the scene, including the state SWAT team.

Nearby eyewitnesses shared videos from outside the lot, which show officers ordering the suspect to come out of the store with his hands up and surrender.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted out a statement Monday afternoon reacting to the incident.

“Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder,” he wrote. “My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy.”

In another statement later Monday evening, Polis asked for residents to have patience as the investigation continues.

“Right now, the biggest priority is to let local law enforcement and the City of Boulder to do their work to ensure the safety of those involved,” he said.

Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, released a statement expressing their condolences and sympathies to their associates and customers and thanking the “first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation.” The company said it is cooperating with investigators.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Luke Barr contributed to this report.