UPDATE: 10 dead in grocery store shooting including 1 officer, suspect in custody

Authorities say around 2:30 Monday afternoon a gunman opens fire in Colorado supermarket

(ABC News) —-10 people have been killed, including a police officer, after a suspect opened fire at a

grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, Monday afternoon, police said. None of thenvoctoms have not been identies as of Monday night.

However, Boulder Colorado law enforcement has identified the deceased officer as, 51 year old Eric Talley they was the first to arrive and say worked for the Department since 2010.

An unidentified person of interest, who was wounded during the incident, was taken into custody, according to Boulder Police Department Commander Kerry Yamaguchi.

A law enforcement source told ABC News officers responded to a report of someone being shot in the parking lot of the store, and when they arrived at the scene, a suspect opened fire on them. The shooter allegedly used a long gun.

Several other law enforcement agencies quickly arrived at the scene, including the state SWAT team.

“Without that quick response, we don’t know if there would have been more loss of life,” Yamaguchi told reporters at a news conference Monday evening.

The commander and Boulder District Attorney Michael Michael Dougherty said at the news conference that they will be releasing more information on the deceased victims, including the exact number of victims, soon, as they are still notifying families.

The suspect was not immediately identified by officials, but they said he was sent to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The Boulder Police Department took to Twitter at 2:49 p.m. local time to warn residents of an “active shooter” and tell them to stay away from the area.

Then, at 7:10 p.m. ET, they tweeted out an alert asking people about three miles from the shopping center “to shelter in place” while officers responded to a report of an “armed, dangerous individual.”

The order was lifted around 8:41 p.m. ET, and Yamaguchi said it was not connected to the store shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and police said anyone with information about the incident should call 303-441-3333.