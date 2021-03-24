U.S. Army issues major changes in policy concerning new moms

(ABC News) —The U.S. Army has made a major change in policy to allow women an easier path back after giving birth.

The Army will now give active duty or reserve soldiers who have just given birth 365 days to meet body fat requirements.

Postpartum soldiers previously had 180 days to meet the body fat standards of the Army Body Composition Program, which dictates the physical requirements for all active Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve soldiers.

“I encourage all leaders to proactively provide education and resources to these Soldiers to help them regain their individual readiness,” Michael A. Grinston, sergeant major of the Army, said in a statement Friday, when the announcement was made.

Grinston also tweeted about the decision, calling it “common sense.”

“This is a common sense decision to help ensure our mothers have time to recover and build back their personal readiness,” he wrote.



Tuesday, Grinston posted a copy of the Memorandum that would extend the requirements for (AR) 600-9 on Twitter. You can read the policy in its entirety below.