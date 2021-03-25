At least 5 people reportedly killed after tornadoes rip through Alabama

(ABC News) —At least five people are dead and there are reports of multiple injuries, authorities said, as tornadoes tore through Alabama Thursday afternoon. The threat of “violent,” “long-track” twisters is expected to last through the evening.

“Violent” means tornado winds could be 166 mph or greater, with ratings of EF-4 or EF-5. These tornadoes are often “long-track,” which means they may be on the ground for at least 25 miles.

The five confirmed deaths were in Calhoun County, local officials confirmed. They include three people from one family and a man in Ohatchee and a woman in Wellington, according to the Calhoun County Medical Examiner’s Office. A 13-year-old girl in the Ohatchee family survived but lost her mother and grandparents, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.

There are also reports of multiple injuries in the Ohatchee area, according to Tiffany DeBoer, spokesperson for the county’s Emergency Management Agency.

The search and rescue efforts in the county are ongoing, involving around 200 first responders.

In Shelby County, home to Birmingham, some homes have been completely destroyed, Sheriff John Samaniego said.

“Our priority at the moment is identifying those citizens in need of emergency medical attention,” the sheriff said. “We will then work with our partnering agencies to provide needed resources to our residents who are displaced. This search and outreach effort will continue throughout the night and into the early morning hours.”

A small number of people were injured in the Eagle Point neighborhood of Shelby County, Cahaba Valley Fire Chief Barry Casey said.

In Pelham, a city in Shelby County, approximately 30 to 50 homes and structures have been damaged, police said Thursday afternoon, though they noted that the number is “very preliminary” and crews are currently assessing the damage.

A police officer was struck by lightning in Florence while responding to flood conditions, authorities said. The officer was readjusting a barricade in standing water when he was hit, according to Police Deputy Chief Mike Holt. The officer called in his location over the radio, and responding officers took him to a local medical center, the chief said. The officer suffered burns on his back but is expected to be OK, Holt said.

Alabama and Mississippi are in the threat zone, as well as parts of Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

A PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) tornado watch is in effect through at least 8 p.m. local time.

A tornado was confirmed at 12:30 p.m. local time near Moundville, Alabama, outside of Tuscaloosa — the same spot struck by a tornado eight days ago.

Just before 2 p.m. local time, an extremely large tornado was confirmed in Vandiver, Alabama, outside of Birmingham.

We made it here to Eagle Point community southeast of Birmingham – significant damage. pic.twitter.com/ijQEWobyfD — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) March 25, 2021

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for 46 counties, and announced that the health department has rescheduled its Alabama National Guard vaccination clinic in Hale County due to the storm.

At Alabama Mobile Storage in Pelham pic.twitter.com/8Bxye3txXF — Cindy Honeycutt (@mcscutt) March 25, 2021

In Mississippi, more than two dozen people have taken shelter at an elementary school in Lowndes County ahead of the severe weather. Two other schools, each of which can hold about 400 people, also are open as shelters, the Lowndes County emergency management director told ABC News.

All shelters are providing hand sanitizer and masks, enforcing social distancing and checking people’s temperatures.

First lady Jill Biden postponed a trip to Alabama on Friday due to the storms. She was to help tout the Biden administration’s COVID relief bill in Birmingham and Jasper.

Multiple rounds of intense thunderstorms also are expected in the afternoon and evening across eastern Mississippi, northern Alabama and much of Tennessee, from Nashville to Knoxville.

Damaging winds are expected, especially in Tennessee and Kentucky. Wind gusts could reach 80 mph, and very large hail is possible.

By midnight, storms with damaging wind gusts will be moving through Atlanta and into parts of the mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley.

The storms could also bring heavy downpours, so people should be mindful of possible flash flooding.

ABC News’ Christopher Donato, Will Gretsky, Rachel Katz, Elwyn Lopez and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.