S.C. health care centers to get $95 million to help COVID vulnerable communities

Funds will help underserved communities get preventative care and primary COVID-19 care

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Health Centers in South Carolina are getting more than $95 million dollars toward supporting COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations.

The funding for 23 community health centers throughout the state was announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It’s part of the $1.9 trillion dollar pandemic relief bill recently sign in to law by president Biden. The selected health centers aim to provide care to under served communities. Officials say they will put the funds toward preventive and primary health care services for people at higher risk for COVID-19.