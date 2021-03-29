Consumer News: Air travel continues to break records, U.S. coffee supply at a six-year low and more!

CNN– Air travel is breaking new records. Sunday marks the highest number of flyers since the pandemic began. The TSA says they’ve screened more than 1.5 million people. One year ago, only 180-thousand people took to the skies. A year before that, the number was 2.5 million, but close to 10 million people have flown in the last week as spring break continues for students across the nation. The trend is worrying health experts because just 15% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Also on the rise, your morning cup of coffee. Coffee stockpiles have sunk to a six-year low in the United States. The deficit is being blamed on a massive shipping container shortage that’s made moving anything around the globe more difficult, especially from the COVID-19 pandemic. Even if the shipping container situation gets resolved, multiple analysts say they’re anticipating a global supply deficit which could lead to chains increasing coffee prices.

For the first time in nearly two months, gas prices in the Palmetto State was fallen. Right now, drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.54 a gallon. That’s down four cents in the past week, but still nearly seven cents higher than a month ago, according to GasBuddy. The cheapest gas in Columbia is priced at $2.31 a gallon, while the most expensive is $2.81.

ABC NEWS– As we head into the spring and summer months, we can expect gas prices to rise faster than the temperatures. There are a number of factors in play here. ABC’s Elizabeth Shulze has the details.