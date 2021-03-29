President Biden says America is closing in on the goal to get every American vaccinated

Starting Wednesday anyone 16 and up will be able to get a COVID vaccine here in South Carolina

(CNN) — President Joe Biden says the country is closing in on his goal for every American adult to be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May.

South Carolina is opening vaccines to everyone 16 and older starting this Wednesday.

and as Kaitlan Collins reports, pharmacies across the country are now seeing double the doses which is helping boost the vaccine timelines.