Bystanders who saw George Floyd die testify in trial Tuesday

ABC NEWS– Tuesday marked day two in the trial of the man accused of killing George Floyd, whose death sparked a movement for racial justice in the country and around the world. Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is facing murder charges in Floyd’s death.

More witnesses took the stand Tuesday. The jury heard more powerful testimony from key bystanders who saw Floyd die, saying what they witnessed “just felt wrong.”

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.