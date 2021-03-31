Account Executive

ABC Columbia is hiring an experienced account executive to develop new business and grow existing accounts in television and on digital media platforms. Candidates must have excellent presentation, cold calling, and negotiation skills. Prior media sales and digital sales experience preferred. Proficiency in all Microsoft and G Suite applications is essential. The successful candidate will be a highly driven, detail-oriented team player with a positive attitude and great communication skills. Experience with Wide Orbit is preferred. A good driving record is required.

E-mail resumes to cbailey@abccolumbia.com

or mail to:

Chris Bailey

V.P. and Gen. Mgr.

ABC Columbia/WOLO-TV

5807 Shakespeare Rd.

Columbia, SC 29223

EOE

Mar. 22, 2021