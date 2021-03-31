News Producer

ABC Columbia News, WOLO TV, is looking for an Associate Producer to join our morning news team. If you are ready to hit the ground running with creative energy, this is the job for you. We are looking for an individual with great writing skills, the ability to multi-task and help drive a fast paced creative two hour morning news program. Must be familiar with line producing, boothing and timing, as well as news

gathering. Must exhibit sound news judgement and the ability to work with our lead newscast producer.

Successful candidate will have preferred minimum of one year experience line producing. Must be available to work nights, weekends and holidays.

E-mail resume and link with show rundown, writing samples to

News Director, Crysty Vaughan at cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

ABC Columbia-WOLO TV

Mar. 30, 2021

EOE