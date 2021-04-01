Jury in Chauvin trial see new images of paramedics trying to revive Floyd

Paramedics testified that Floyd appeared 'motionless', 'not breathing' when they arrived officer was still on top of him

(ABC News) — Thursday jurors in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin saw new body camera video of paramedics trying to revive George Floyd.

The jury also heard from first responders who treated Floyd. They testified that he appeared to be motionless, not breathing, and still had officers on top of him when they arrived.

Camila Bernal is in Minneapolis with the latest.