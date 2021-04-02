At least 54 dead in Taiwan train crash

By Karson Yiu

1/3 (Executive Yuan via AP) In this photo released by the Executive Yuan, rescue workers gather near one end of the train involved in a derailment near the Taroko Gorge area in Hualien, Taiwan on Friday, April 2, 2021. The train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing dozens. With the train still partly in a tunnel, survivors climbed out of windows and walked along the train's roof to reach safety after the country's deadliest railway disaster.

2/3 (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) A section of a derailed train is seen cordoned off near the Taroko Gorge area in Hualien, Taiwan on Friday, April 2, 2021. The train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing dozens. With the train still partly in a tunnel, survivors climbed out of windows and walked along the train's roof to reach safety after the country's deadliest railway disaster.

3/3 (National Fire Agency Department via AP) In this photo released by National Fire Agency, rescue workers are seen near the site of a partial train derailment in Taroko Gorge in Taiwan's eastern Hualien region, Friday, April 2, 2021. The train partially derailed along Taiwan's east coast Friday, injuring an unknown number of passengers and causing potential fatalities.





HONG KONG (ABC News) – At least 54 people are reported dead after a passenger train derailed in a tunnel near the city of Hualien in eastern Taiwan, according to local authorities. The crash is the worst rail disaster in more than 30 years.

The Railway Police Bureau said there were about 350 passengers aboard a Taroko Express train at the time of the accident.

Authorities said that at least 156 people are injured and that number is expected to rise.

The eight-car No. 408 Taroko train was traveling from Taipei to the eastern coastal city of Taitung on Friday when it derailed at 9:28 a.m. local time. The government-run Central News Agency said a maintenance truck that was “not parked properly” was suspected of sliding into the path of the train.

Several carriages hit the walls of the tunnel when the train made impact with the truck, authorities said.

Local media reports suggest that while the second and third cars derailed, carriages five to eight have sustained significant damage inside the tunnel, hampering rescue efforts.

“In response to a train derailment in Hualien, Taiwan, our emergency services have been fully mobilized to rescue & assist the passengers & railway staff affected,” Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen tweeted. “We will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety in the wake of this heartbreaking incident.”

Friday is the first day of a four-day weekend in Taiwan, with people celebrating the Qingming festival. Many Taiwanese are expected to be flocking to popular holiday areas on the east coast of the island.