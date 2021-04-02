Shots fired at US Capitol barricade, suspect dead

ABC NEWS– U.S. Capitol Police opened fire when a suspect rammed their car into the north barricade of the Capitol complex Friday afternoon and exited the vehicle with a weapon, law enforcement sources tell ABC News.

Two officers are said to be injured, one critically, the sources said, and the suspect is dead.

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said in a tweet shortly before 1:30 p.m. ET they are “responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers.”

The USCP later corrected the location to Constitution Avenue.

Police said in the tweet that both officers and the suspect were transported to the hospital.

The Capitol is on lockdown due to this situation. Staffers on the Hill were sent a message from U.S. Capitol Police around 1:20 p.m. ET saying “due to an external security threat” that “no entry or exit is permitted.” The message said people could move around inside the building, “but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover.”

It is still unknown if this was an intentional attack, a briefed federal official told ABC News, and investigators are actively trying to figure that out. There was no heightened threat posture at the Capitol before this occurred on Friday. Congress is in recess and many staff offices are closed in observance of Good Friday.

About 40 National Guardsmen are lined up with riot gear blocking access to Constitution Avenue, just east of when the incident took place. Capitol Police and National Guard have also blocked off road and pedestrian access on East Capitol Street next to the Supreme Court.