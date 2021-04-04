8 vaccination sites to open across rural South Carolina beginning next week

(AP): Eight mass COVID-19 vaccination sites will be open across rural South Carolina in coming days.

U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and officials with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) say the sites in Hampton, Allendale and Bamberg counties will be free and open to anyone 18 years or older.

Each of the sites will be open for several days some time between April 6 and April 20. No appointment will be necessary, and second dose appointments will be automatically scheduled. All the sites will be open on the designated days from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.