Get ready to pay more at the grocery store next time you fill your cart

(ABC News) — Your next trip to the supermarket might have you doing a double take at the prices. Some Manufacturers warning us we’re about to pay more.

ABC’s Deirdre Bolton says there are a number of factors at play here. A lot of Americans so far, while Americans may be feeling lighter, analysts say this is because of increases in some cases which have already been put into play. Companies such as Hormel and Smucker’s, have raised prices. Diapers and paper products, cereal, might be more expensive as early as this June. You might even pay more for pet food. So Items like 9 lives, kibbles and bits, meow mix, milk bone, they may see price increases.

These are because of higher freight, manufacturing and shipping fees. They’re also paying more for ingredients. So grain and the pulp that goes into paper products. These are more expensive right now than they were last year. So part of these price moves on the pandemic, Americans are buying up home staples, and you have more demand paired with sometimes limited or inefficient supply chain, and that equals higher prices across the board.

You can also blame that February freeze that triggered mass blackouts in Texas and that led to chemical plant shutdowns. The recent shipping troubles in the Suez canal off the coast of southern California as well completing this trifecta, and that is essentially costing the global economy billions of dollars per day.