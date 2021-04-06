Consumer News: U.S. on track for fastest economic growth since 1984, grocery bills are going up and more!

CNN– The United States economy is on track to grow at its fastest pace since 1984. That’s the latest prediction from the International Monetary Fund. The IMF reported that it expects economic growth to reach 6.4% this year. That’s a full percentage point more than the group’s forecast in January, and it means the economy would actually be doing better than it did before the pandemic. The IMF points to President Biden’s nearly $2 trillion stimulus package as an economic boost for the nation, as the nation saw its biggest jobs gains since August, in March.

Also on the rise, the stock market. That’s after a boost from reports of a boom in the services sector. The Institute for Supply Management’s monthly index report jumped to the highest level ever recorded, which is 63.7. Any index above 50 means the services sector is expanding, which indicates that pent up consumer demand is finally being released. March marked the 10th straight month of growth in services, as the industry begins to rebound from the pandemic.

ABC NEWS– As the economy and the stock market are growing, so are grocery bills.