President Biden says he reached his goal of administering 150 million vaccines within his first 100 days

ABC NEWS– A major milestone in the fight against the coronavirus came Tuesday, as President Joe Biden announced that his goal of administering 150 million COVID-19 vaccines within his first 100 days in office has been achieved. This comes as the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that while more Americans are getting shots, infections are steadily climbing.

ABC’s Ike Ejiochi reports.