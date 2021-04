The COMET giving out free FoodShare boxes Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The COMET is giving out a limited number of FoodShare boxes for those in need on Wednesday. You can pick one up at COMET Central at 1727 Sumter Street. The building is open from 5 a.m.-11 p.m.

Boxes are available on a first come, first served basis.

Officials say you can see the customer service representative at the window inside COMET Central for more information, or to pre-order.