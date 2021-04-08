Consumer News: Best Buy creating new membership program, Chipotle helping send employees to college and more!

CNN– Best Buy is introducing a new membership program that includes free installation and unlimited tech support. The $200 program, called Best Buy Beta will be available in 60 of their stores by the end of April. In addition to tech support, Best Buy Beta offers free shipping, extended return windows and sales on exclusive electronic items.

Chipotle is making a big contribution to education, by offering free degrees to its employees in a range of fields. Those include agriculture, culinary arts and hospitality. The restaurants debt-free degree program includes almost 100 degree options available at 10 universities. Employees can take part in the program after just 120 days of employment.

Property taxes in the U.S spiked in 2020. Homeowners across the country got hit with higher bills as property taxes on single-family homes jumped 5.4% from 2019. According to an analysis by property information firm ATTOM data solutions, that’s the largest average increase in four years. Altogether, taxes for single-family homes last year were $323 billion.

ABC NEWS– Now to a national travel alert. As more Americans take to the skies, the new warning from the Better Business Bureau about websites preying on people making plans. ABC’s Gio Benitez has the details.