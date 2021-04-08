‘Several victims’ in Texas office shooting; suspect at large

By Emily Shapiro

ABC NEWS– There are “several victims” from a Thursday afternoon shooting at an office in Bryan, Texas, just outside of College Station, officials said.

Six ambulances rushed to the scene and an unclear number of victims were taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital.

“Officers responded, they found several victims, and they were checking the area, check the building looking for more victims,” Bryan Police Department Lt. Jason James said in a brief presser. “This is a fluid event still so we’re still trying to get some more information.”

He said the suspect was still at large.

The FBI said in a statement it was “aware of the incident that occurred today in Bryan,” but the Bryan Police Department is leading the investigation. The Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also responding.

Additional information was not immediately available.