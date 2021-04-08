Sumter police: Power outage affecting many parts of Sumter

Kenneil Mitchell,

(Courtesy: Sumter Police Dept.)

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police Department says a power outage is affecting the majority of Sumter this morning.

Authorities say please treat intersections where traffic signals are out as a four-way stop.

Police say Duke Energy expects to have power restored in the affected areas by 11:30 a.m.

According to authorities, the main roads being affected are listed below:

  • Pinewood Road
  • Guignard Drive
  • McCrays Mill
  • Oakland

According to PowerOutage.US, there are more than 6,000 outages reported as of 8:23 a.m.

 

 

Categories: Local News, Sumter
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts