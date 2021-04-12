Army lieutenant pepper sprayed during traffic stop, suing the two officers involved

ABC NEWS– A U.S. Army lieutenant is suing two police officers in Virginia after a traffic stop this past December. The officers reportedly believed the vehicle was missing a license plate, but they were mistaken. Now, in body camera footage, we see those officers point their guns at the driver and repeatedly pepper spray him before pushing him to the ground.

We want to warn our viewers, some of this video may be difficult to watch.

ABC’s Ike Ejochi reports.